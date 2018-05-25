The Latest: Russia wants its position heard over MH17

FILE - In this July 17, 2014. file photo, people walk amongst the debris at the crash site of a passenger plane near the village of Grabovo, Ukraine. An international team of investigators says that detailed analysis of video images has established that the Buk missile that brought down Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 nearly four years ago came from a Russia-based military unit. Wilbert Paulissen of the Dutch National Police said Thursday, May 24, 2018 that the missile was from the Russian military’s 53rd anti-aircraft missile brigade based in the Russian city of Kursk. Dmitry Lovetsky, File AP Photo