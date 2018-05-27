Memorial honors WWII Navy men who died in California crash

In a May 21, 2018 photo, a cross with the name of one of the victims that was in his hometown church for many years was sent to Phil Boczanowski and Mike LaPlant, who incorporated it in to the memorial on Palomar Mountain for the planes that crashed on May 30, 1944. A group of dedicated researchers last month paid tribute to the fallen Navy fliers with a bronze memorial near the crash site atop Palomar Mountain. The San Diego Union-Tribune via AP John Gibbins