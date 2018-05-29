Report: Students harshly criticize Iran to supreme leader

In this Monday, May 28, 2018, photo, released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, university student Sahar Mehrabi reads her speech during a meeting with Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in Tehran, Iran. University students offered harsh criticism of the country's direction, local media reported Tuesday, in an unusually frank discussion showing the concerns many feel over the Trump administration's pullout from the nuclear deal with Tehran and Iran's battered economy. (Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader via AP)