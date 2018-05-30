The Latest: Russian foreign minister to head to North Korea

Kim Yong Chol, left, a former military intelligence chief who is now North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's top official on inter-Korean relations, accompanied by North Korean Ambassador to China Ji Jae Ryong, second from left, arrives at Beijing Capital International Airport in Beijing, Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Kim Yong Chol was headed to New York for talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Andy Wong AP Photo