In this combination of photos, students compete in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Oxon Hill, Md., on May 29-30, 2018. The contestants are, top row, from left: Isaac Phillips, from Ponchatoula, La., Brody Dicks, from Park City, Utah, and Natalia Lutz, from Huntington Station, N.Y.; middle row, from left: Shiva Yeshlur, from Rock Springs, Wyo., Sophia Clark, from White Marsh, Md., and Nicholas Lee, from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif.; bottom row, from left: Eleanor Tallman, Shria Halkoda, from Wadsworth, Ill., and Isabel Messina, from Annapolis, Md. Cliff Owen AP Photo

Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Spelling bee brings out intense reactions

The Associated Press

June 01, 2018 12:07 AM

OXON HILL, Md.

Competitors in the Scripps National Spelling Bee often struggle to contain their emotions as they react to obscure, complicated or tricked-up words that they may have never heard before.

Not knowing a word doesn't always mean a speller will get it wrong — the savviest competitors can piece together a word by relying on their knowledge of roots and language patterns.

This year's bee had a record 515 participants, 16 of whom advanced to Thursday night's ESPN-televised finals. Spellers who've made deep runs at previous bees have loud cheering sections from friends they've made over years of spelling at the highest level.

