The Latest: Koreas agree to hold military, Red Cross talks

South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before their meeting inside the Peace House at the southern side of Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone, South Korea, Friday, June 1, 2018. North and South Korea on Friday resumed senior-level peace talks Seoul sees as an important step in building trust with Pyongyang amid a U.S.-led diplomatic push to persuade the North to give up its nuclear weapons. Yonhap via AP Korea Pool