In this Thursday, May 31, 2018 photo, former Maldivian President Mohamed Nasheed interacts with supporters in Maldives through a Skype call from his residence in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Maldives first democratically elected leader, now living in exile, is reaching out to supporters in an online campaign as he hopes for the near-impossible: Another term as president. His prison sentence disqualifies him from running, and he’d be locked up if he tried to campaign back in his archipelago homeland but he's not giving up.
Nation & World

AP Interview: Fugitive Maldives ex-leader aims for return

By KRISHAN FRANCIS Associated Press

June 01, 2018 08:14 AM

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka

Mohamed Nasheed is a convicted criminal who lives in exile. But he's still hoping for the near-impossible: the presidency of the Maldives.

The odds are stacked against him. His prison sentence disqualifies him from running. His main rival, President Yameen Abdul Gayoom, has near-absolute power. Legally, Nasheed isn't even a candidate.

But Nasheed, who in 2008 became the first democratically elected president of the archipelago nation best known for its high-end resorts, only to be forced out four years later and later convicted in a widely condemned trial, is already on the campaign trail — albeit only online for now, speaking to supporters in video discussions.

In an interview with The Associated Press in neighboring Sri Lanka, Nasheed insisted he'll face Yameen in elections expected sometime between September and November.

