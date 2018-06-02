FILE - In this April 15, 2018, file photo, Dana Nessel, candidate for state attorney general, speaks to 14th District Delegates at the 2018 State Endorsement Convention of the Michigan Democratic Party at Cobo Center, in Detroit. Nessel told The Associated Press that voters want an attorney general to protect the state from federal policies that could hurt them. She said Michigan's large Arab population is vulnerable to President Donald Trump's restrictions on travel from certain Muslim-majority countries and his administration's plan to add a question to the 2020 U.S. Census on citizenship status.
Nation & World

Trump factor looms large in races for state attorney general

By GEOFF MULVIHILL and KATHLEEN FOODY Associated Press

June 02, 2018 11:41 AM

DENVER

Taking control of Congress isn't the only priority for Democrats pushing back against President Donald Trump. They're also focused on state attorney general positions.

A key reason is because Democrats who hold the office are suing the Trump administration frequently over its policies. They have done it 47 times since Trump took office last year.

By comparison, Republican state attorneys general sued President Barack Obama 62 times during the eight years he was in office.

Attorney general positions are on the ballot this year in 30 states.

Money is flowing into the races as Democrats try to pick up seats in swing states such as Colorado, Michigan, Nevada and Ohio, where incumbents are not running for re-election.

Republicans are focused mostly on keeping the jobs they have.

