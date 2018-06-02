2 climbers killed after fall from Yosemite's El Capitan

FILE - This Jan. 14, 2015, file photo, shows El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Officials say two people have been killed after they fell while climbing El Capitan. The National Park Service says it happened around 8 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, while the two people were climbing the Freeblast Route. Last week, a hiker fell to his death while climbing the iconic granite cliffs of Half Dome in rainy conditions. Ben Margot, File AP Photo