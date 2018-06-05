Rohingya say Myanmar targeted the educated in genocide

In this Jan. 16, 2018, photo, Rohingya refugee Rahamat Ullah, 53, a mullah from Koe Fan Kauk village, sits in his makeshift shelter in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. “We are being targeted because people listen to us,” he said. Associated Press interviews with nearly a dozen Rohingya teachers, elders and religious leaders reveal that educated Rohingya were already subject to systematic and widespread harassment, arrests, torture and, in some cases, killings. Manish Swarup AP Photo