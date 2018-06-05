Rohingya say Myanmar targeted the educated in genocide

In this Jan. 16, 2018, photo, a Rohingya teacher conducts a class for refugee children inside a Mosque at Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Associated Press interviews with nearly a dozen Rohingya teachers, elders and religious leaders reveal that educated Rohingya were already subject to systematic and widespread harassment, arrests, torture and, in some cases, killings. Manish Swarup AP Photo