The Latest: Tuscaloosa mayor wins Alabama Democratic primary

The Latest on Tuesday's primary elections (all times local):
9:55 p.m.
Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox has won the Democratic primary in Alabama's race for governor.
Maddox defeated former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb and other candidates in the Tuesday race.
Maddox has been the mayor of Tuscaloosa since 2005. His platform includes establishing a state lottery to fund a mixture of college scholarships, pre-kindergarten programs and financial assistance for the state's poorest and struggling schools.
In the seeking the Democratic nomination, Maddox obtained valuable endorsements from Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin and the Alabama Democratic Conference, which is the state's largest African-American political organization.
Alabama hasn't elected a Democrat to the governor's office since 1998. Energized by the December victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones, the party is seeking a resurgence in state politics.
___
9:50 p.m.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has clinched the Republican nomination for governor without a runoff.
Ivey won winner Tuesday after beating back a field of GOP challengers. She is seeking to win the office in her own right after becoming governor 14 months ago when her scandal-battered predecessor, Robert Bentley, resigned.
Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson and state Sen. Bill Hightower did not collectively pull enough votes to force Ivey into a runoff. She will face the Democratic nominee in November.
In her campaign, Ivey emphasized the state's robust economy, falling unemployment rate and the quieting of the scandal that had engulfed the state's previous governor.
Her challengers had condemned her refusal to debate and indirectly questioned whether the 73-year-old governor could complete a four-year term.
___
9:35 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Martha Roby has been forced into a runoff in Alabama's Republican primary after challengers blasted her 2016 criticism of Donald Trump.
Roby faces Bobby Bright in a July runoff in Alabama's conservative 2nd district — where Trump loyalty has been a central issue.
Roby is a four-term incumbent. In campaigning for Tuesday's primary, she emphasized her record and working relationship with the White House.
In 2016, Roby criticized Trump after a 2005 recording surfaced of him making lewd comments about women, saying the behavior made him an unacceptable candidate and suggesting he step away from the presidential ticket.
Bright is a former Montgomery mayor who represented the district for two years as a Democrat before losing in 2010 to Roby. He ran an ad with footage of Roby's Trump comment.
___
9 p.m.
U.S. Rep. Robert Aderholt has won his party's primary as he seeks his 12th term in north Alabama's 4th District.
Last elected to the House without Republican opposition, the Appropriations Committee member from Haleyville was opposed in the primary by Anthony Blackmon, a military veteran who drives trucks and serves as a volunteer firefighter.
Blackmon painted career politicians as part of the problem in Washington, but Aderholt was hoping voters would return him to office because of his experience.
Aderholt will face the winner of the Democratic primary during the general election in November.
Two candidates are seeking the Democratic nomination in District 4. Camp manager Lee Auman of Union Grove is running against Rick Neighbors of Hackleburg, who made an unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2012.
7:05 p.m.
Polls have closed in the Alabama primary elections.
Polls closed at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the party primaries. Voters are choosing party nominees in races for governor, Congress and other state and local offices.
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey faces Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle, evangelist Scott Dawson, and state Sen. Bill Hightower in the Republican primary. Ivey became governor last year when her scandal-battered predecessor resigned.
In the Democratic primary for governor, Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox, former Alabama Chief Justice Sue Bell Cobb, and former state legislator James Fields top a lengthy field.
A primary runoff will be required in July unless a candidate captures more than 50 percent of the vote.
___
10 a.m.
An Alabama election official is projecting that turnout for Tuesday's primary voting in the state will likely be about one-quarter or more of the state's registered voters.
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill predicts that between 25 and 30 percent of the state's 3 million registered voters will vote on Tuesday.
Alabama's primary ballot features multiple offices and something voters in the Republican-controlled state haven't seen in years: Democratic races for statewide and congressional positions.
In the gubernatorial primaries, Gov. Kay Ivey is seeking to win the office outright after becoming governor last year, when then-Gov. Robert Bentley resigned. Ivey faces GOP primary challengers hoping to force her into a July runoff.
In the Democratic primary, a field of hopefuls seeks to build on the December victory of U.S. Sen. Doug Jones.
___
12:15 a.m.
Alabama's primary ballot features multiple offices and something voters in the Republican-controlled state haven't seen in years: Democratic races for statewide and congressional positions.
Alabama Democrats have 27 total candidates running for state positions or Congress, more than double the number from 2014. That means there are several Democratic primary races, compared to just one for a statewide office four years ago.
Many of the eventual Republican nominees will still run unopposed in November because no Democrats qualified.
But with Democratic opposition to President Donald Trump running high and after Democrat Doug Jones' victory in Alabama's U.S. Senate race, the party is trying to show signs of life.
The party primaries for governor lead the ballot Tuesday, but voters also will decide nominees for numerous constitutional and court offices.
Comments