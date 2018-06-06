Masters of rock: Climbers shatter El Capitan's speed record

In this June 3, 2018 photo provided by Corey Rich, Alex Honnold, top and Tommy Caldwell climb The Nose of El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, Calif. Days after two of the world's most celebrated rock climbers twice set astonishingly fast records on the biggest wall in Yosemite National Park, they did it again Wednesday, June 6, 2018, breaking a mark compared with track's four-minute mile. Novus Select via AP Corey Rich/Reel Rock