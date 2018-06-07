Iraq's judiciary takes over election commission

FILE - In this May 12, 2018 file photo, an Iraqi woman shows her ink-stained finger after casting her vote in the country's parliamentary elections in Ramadi, Iraq. Iraq’s parliament voted on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, in favor of a manual ballot recount after allegations of widespread fraud in the country's recently held parliamentary elections, a lawmaker said, a development that could further prolong the process of forming a new government. Hadi Mizban, File AP Photo