UK Supreme Court criticizes Northern Ireland abortion laws

Northern Ireland campaigner for Amnesty International Grainne Teggart, right and campaigner Sarah Ewart, centre, stand outside the Supreme Court, in Westminster where UK's highest court is to rule on Northern Ireland abortion law challenge, in London, Thursday June 7, 2018. Britain's Supreme Court has criticized Northern Ireland's strict anti-abortion laws but dismissed a legal challenge based on the assertion that the laws are a violation of human rights. PA via AP Stefan Rousseau