AP News in Brief at 9:04 p.m. EDT

Trump barrels into G-7 summit, ready to fight US allies
LA MALBAIE, Quebec (AP) — Bruising for a fight, President Donald Trump barreled into the Group of Seven summit Friday, eager to confront longtime U.S. allies over a burgeoning trade dispute and insisting Russia should be brought back into the fold.
Trump joined the leaders of major industrialized nations in an idyllic Canadian resort town after days of escalating conflict over new U.S. tariffs he slapped on imports of steel and aluminum. Facing pointed criticism from increasingly disillusioned allies, he punched back, uncowed by the growing global outcry.
"Look, all of these countries have been taking advantage of the United States on trade," Trump told reporters as he left the White House, repeating his longstanding complaints about trade deficits and tariffs. He declared: "We have to straighten it out."
However, Trump did seek to lower the temperature after his arrival. He bantered easily with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, joking that the neighboring leader had "agreed to cut all tariffs and all trade barriers." And he emphasized a "good relationship" with French President Emmanuel Macron, saying they sometimes have a "little test" on trade, but predicting a positive outcome.
Still, the fundamental differences remained clear. Trump again railed against trade deficits with other countries and repeated that he may pursue separate negotiations with Canada and Mexico to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement.
___
For Bourdain, food was a storytelling tool _ and a passport
Many people thought Anthony Bourdain had the most enviable career in existence. He didn't deny it.
"I have the best job in the world," the globe-trotting food-taster and culinary storyteller once told the New Yorker magazine, stating the rather obvious. "If I'm unhappy, it's a failure of imagination."
Bourdain's stunned fans were mourning the loss of that singular imagination on Friday following his death from an apparent suicide, recalling everything from his fearless consumption of a beating cobra's heart or a sheep testicle — "like any other testicle," he remarked — to his outspoken support of the #MeToo movement, to his blissful paean to syrup-soaked pecan waffles at Waffle House.
"I want it all," he wrote in his breakthrough 2000 memoir, "Kitchen Confidential." ''I want to try everything once." And it seemed that he pretty much accomplished that, traveling the globe some 200 days a year for his TV shows, reveling not in fancy tasting menus — which he scorned — but in simple pleasures like a cold beer and spicy noodles in Hanoi, which he once shared with former President Barack Obama. For him, food, though a huge pleasure, was more importantly a storytelling tool, and a passport to the world at large.
It was a lifestyle that, while undeniably glamorous, took a toll, he suggested in a 2017 New Yorker profile. "I change location every two weeks," he said. "I'm not going to remember your birthday. I'm not going to be there for the important moments in your life."
___
Florida stopped doing gun permit checks for more than a year
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — For more than a year, Florida failed to do national background checks that could have disqualified people from gaining a permit to carry a concealed weapon.
The lapse, revealed in an internal report that was not widely known about until Friday, occurred during a time period when there was a significant surge in the number of people seeking permission to legally carry a concealed weapon. Florida does not allow the open carry of weapons, but more than 1.9 million have permits to carry guns and weapons in public if they are concealed.
The state ultimately revoked 291 permits and fired an employee blamed for the lapse after an inspector general's report detailing the problem was sent in June 2017 to top officials in the department who oversee the program. The Tampa Bay Times was the first to publish information about the report, which pointed out that the state failed to check the National Instant Criminal Background Check System from February 2016 to March 2017.
Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam, a Republican running for governor who has touted his efforts to make it easier for people to obtain concealed-weapons permits, said the state did conduct its own criminal background checks on those applying for permits during that time period.
Putnam blamed the problem on the negligence of a department employee.
___
Critics blast Trump for sending border detainees to prison
SEATTLE (AP) — President Donald Trump's crackdown on illegal immigration has already led to overrun detention facilities, long lines of asylum seekers camping out at the U.S.-Mexico border and a decision to separate young children from their parents indefinitely.
Now, the administration is sending more than 1,600 immigrants — including some of those parents — to federal prisons amid a lack of space in other jails. The decision brought immediate denunciation from immigrant rights activists who were already enraged over the policy of separating parents from children.
The move comes as an increasing number of families and children have been coming to the border, further straining an immigration system that's already at capacity. Despite hard-line rhetoric from the White House, more than 50,000 people were apprehended at the U.S.-Mexico border in May alone — many of them families and children — and courts, asylum officers and jails are struggling to keep up with the influx.
Historically, immigrants without serious criminal records were released from custody while they pursued asylum or refugee status. The Trump administration has moved to detain more people, including asylum seekers.
Under a new zero tolerance policy, parents who are criminally charged with illegal entering the country are separated from their children while in custody. The children are usually released to other family.
___
Lasseter, Pixar co-founder, to step down at end of year
NEW YORK (AP) — John Lasseter, the co-founder of Pixar Animation Studios and the Walt Disney Co.'s animation chief, will step down at the end of the year after acknowledging "missteps" in his behavior with staff members.
Disney announced Friday that Lasseter — one of the most illustrious and powerful figures in animation — will stay on through the end of 2018 as a consultant. After that he will depart Disney permanently.
Lasseter in November took what he called a six-month "sabbatical." He apologized "to anyone who has ever been on the receiving end of an unwanted hug" or any other gesture that made them feel "disrespected or uncomfortable." At the time, Lasseter signaled that he hoped to then return to Disney. Many in Hollywood were skeptical that was possible.
"The last six months have provided an opportunity to reflect on my life, career and personal priorities," Lasseter said in a statement. "While I remain dedicated to the art of animation and inspired by the creative talent at Pixar and Disney, I have decided the end of this year is the right time to begin focusing on new creative challenges."
The 61-year-old Lasseter, easily recognizable for his bright Hawaiian shirts, is the highest-ranking Hollywood executive to be toppled in the wake of the #MeToo movement that followed Harvey Weinstein's downfall in October. A pioneer in digital animation, Lasseter has been a creative force behind every Pixar release as well as Disney hits like "Frozen," ''Moana" and "Zootopia." Lasseter directed Pixar's breakthrough feature "Toy Story" as well as it first sequel, "Toy Story 2"
___
Trump signals support for states deciding if pot is legal
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he was inclined to support a bipartisan effort in Congress to ease the U.S. ban on marijuana, a proposal that would dramatically reshape the nation's legal landscape for pot users and businesses.
The federal ban that puts marijuana on the same level as LSD and heroin has created a conflict with about 30 states that have legalized pot in some form, creating a two-tiered enforcement system at the state and federal levels.
The legislation would ensure states have the right to determine the best approach to marijuana within their borders, but some U.S. restrictions would remain, including sales of non-medical pot to people under 21.
The proposal introduced Thursday has support from members of Congress from both parties, including Republican U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado.
"I support Senator Gardner. I know exactly what he's doing," Trump told reporters in Washington, when asked about the legislation. "We're looking at it. But I probably will end up supporting that, yes."
___
Suspect accused of burning deputy's body after killing him
CHARLOTTE, Tenn. (AP) — A man charged with killing a deputy in Tennessee and burning his body now faces federal and state charges that could be punishable by death, authorities announced Friday.
A state judge on Friday arraigned Steven Joshua Wiggins on 12 charges, including premeditated murder, in the shooting of 32-year-old Dickson County sheriff's Sgt. Daniel Baker. Wiggins' alleged accomplice, 38-year-old Erika Castro-Miles, was arraigned via webcam on the same murder charge.
The judge entered not-guilty pleas and appointed public defenders for both. Wiggins, 31, appeared in court in orange prison scrubs, flip-flops and handcuffs, speaking lowly and showing little emotion. The deputy's friends and family, including his wife, Lisa, sat through the hearing and became emotional at times.
Baker was responding to a call about a suspicious car last week when he discovered it was stolen, authorities have said. Castro-Miles was in the car when Wiggins shot Baker, dragged the deputy's body into the police cruiser and drove it to a rural area, where he set it on fire, court documents state.
Wiggins became the object of a massive 48-hour manhunt. A backpack he said he fled with was found nearby with two guns inside, including Baker's backup weapon, court documents state.
___
Trump: First lady had 'big operation,' can't fly for a month
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Friday amped up the mystery surrounding his wife Melania's recent hospitalization for a kidney condition, revealing that she had had a "big operation" that lasted close to four hours but is "doing great."
Trump said he was attending meetings in Canada and Singapore alone because the first lady is under doctors' orders not to fly for a month.
"The first lady is great. Right there," Trump said, pointing up to the White House from the driveway as he departed for Quebec. "And she wanted to go. Can't fly for one month, the doctors say. She had a big operation. That was a close to a four-hour operation. And she's doing great."
"She is a great first lady," Trump added.
Trump's comments only deepened the mystery surrounding his wife's hospitalization in mid-May and her weeks-long absence from the public eye.
___
Bourdain suicide a reminder of celebrities' distance from us
NEW YORK (AP) — We thought we knew them.
Anthony Bourdain was the brash, globe-trotting chef, Kate Spade the innovative and ebullient designer. The idea that people who seemed to have such full and fulfilling lives would kill themselves is a tragic reminder that celebrities who feel more familiar to us than some of our friends and neighbors are at the same time total strangers.
"We can't predicate the entirety of a person from the portion of the image we see on TV, or in writing, or on social media," said Dave Itzkoff, author of a new biography of Robin Williams, who killed himself in 2014. "The reality is that it's only a fraction of who they are, the part of themselves they choose to put out and share."
Little was known immediately about the possible causes of Bourdain's suicide Friday, but the deaths of Spade and Williams, among others, often lead to the discovery of suffering known to few at the time or signs of trouble in plain sight, but overlooked.
Spade's husband, Andy Spade, disclosed that she suffered from depression and anxiety and "personal demons." In his Williams biography, "Robin," Itzkoff drew upon recollections of colleagues, friends and family to show a man in dire physical and emotional condition, a terrifying kind of pain those who thought of the comedian as Mork or the genie in "Aladdin" could not have imagined.
___
NBA offseason might start earlier than usual this year
CLEVELAND (AP) — If the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship on Friday night, it'll mark the earliest start to the offseason in more than three decades.
The last time the NBA Finals ended on or before June 8 was back in 1986, when the Boston Celtics defeated the Houston Rockets in six games. Since then, the earliest any title series has ended was June 12.
That means the Warriors get two chances to bring on an early summer: If they lose Game 4, they'll play host to Game 5 on June 11.
The NBA season started earlier than the previous norms this year, part of the league's initiative to add days to the schedule in order to limit back-to-backs and help get players more rest during the 82-game regular season grind. These finals started May 31, just the second time since 1986 that Game 1 wasn't played in June.
Comments