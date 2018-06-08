Romney predicts Trump's re-election

FILE - In this March 3, 2018, file photo, Mitt Romney speaks with a group during a breakfast campaign stop in Green River, Utah. Romney's annual gathering of top Republicans, wealthy political donors and powerful business leaders kicks off Thursday, June 7 in the Utah ski town of Park City with U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan among the expected attendees at a three-day event that comes just weeks ahead of Romney's primary election in his bid to win the U.S. Senate seat in Utah. Rick Bowmer, File AP Photo