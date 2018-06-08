Lebanon minister freezes UN refugee staff residency permits

FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 file photo, Lebanese Foreign Minister Gibran Bassil, speaks during an interview with The Associated Press after the signing ceremony with an international consortium to start exploratory offshore drilling for oil and gas in Beirut, Lebanon. Bassil ordered Friday, June 8, 2018 a freeze on the renewal of residency permits for the staff of the United Nations refugee agency, saying it is not encouraging Syrian refugees to return home. Bilal Hussein, File AP Photo