NATO eastern flank members pledge closer work, citing Russia

European Heads of State attend a photo session during the presidential meeting of the Bucharest Nine (B9) format in the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, Friday, June 8, 2018. From left, Rumen Radev Bulgarian, Raimonds Vejonis Latvian, Janos Ader Hungarian, Klaus Iohannis Romanian, Andrzej Duda Polish, Dalia Grybauskaite Lithuanian, Andrej Kiska Slovakian and Kersti Kaljulaid Estonian President, and President of the Lower House of the Czech Parliament Radek Vondracek. MTI via AP Szilard Koszticsak