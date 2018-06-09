Many have their doubts about Trump-Kim summit

FILE - In this May 24, 2018, file photo, People watch a TV screen showing file footage of U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news program at the Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea. The self-proclaimed master dealmaker is facing doubts from multiple corners as he prepares to negotiate with Kim Jong Un. Ahead of President Donald Trump’s landmark summit next week with the North Korean leader, U.S. allies and even many Republicans are raising concerns that he may impulsively give in on issues they say should be deal-breakers for the United States. Ahn Young-joon, File AP Photo