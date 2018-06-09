MeToo crisis jolts Southern Baptists ahead of key gathering

FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2010, file photo, former Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary President Paige Patterson poses for a photo in Fort Worth, Texas. The Southern Baptist Convention, the largest Protestant denomination in the U.S., heads into its annual meeting next week facing what one senior leader calls a “horrifying #MeToo moment." A series of sexual misconduct cases within the SBC has prompted its socially conservative, all-male leadership to seek forgiveness for the ill-treatment of women. Illustrating the SBC's predicament, the featured sermon at next week's meeting is scheduled to be delivered by Patterson, the central figure in the most prominent of the troubling #MeToo cases. Star-Telegram via AP, File Paul Moseley