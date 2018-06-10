Iranian pedestrians cross Jomhouri-e-Eslami (Islamic Republic) St. in downtown Tehran, Iran, Saturday, June 9, 2018. For Iran, the so-called “Axis of Evil” has become a lonely party of one as President Donald Trump prepares for direct talks with North Korea. With Saddam Hussein overthrown and Kim Jong Un now preparing for planned meeting in Singapore with Trump, Iran remains the last renegade among former President George W. Bush’s grouping of nations opposed to the U.S. It also comes after Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal, worsening Iran’s already-anemic economy.
Iran, spurned by US, angrily watches Trump-North Korea talks

By NASSER KARIMI Associated Press

June 10, 2018 02:09 AM

TEHRAN, Iran

For Iran, the so-called "Axis of Evil" has boiled down to a party of one, as President Donald Trump prepares for direct talks with North Korea.

With Saddam Hussein overthrown and Kim Jong Un now preparing for a planned meeting in Singapore with Trump, Iran remains the last renegade among former President George W. Bush's grouping of nations opposed to the U.S.

For those in Tehran, whether hard-liners, reformists or people simply trying to get by in Iran's worsening economy, it's head-spinning, especially after seeing Trump pull America out of the nuclear deal with world powers.

