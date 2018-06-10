Pine-killing southern beetle may be more deadly in North

This Sept. 20, 2013 photo provided by the USDA Forest Service shows a southern pine beetle completing metamorphosis into an adult that will attack a pine tree, at Kisatchie National Forest, in Pineville, La. The beetle that has killed millions of acres of pines in southern forests is munching its way north, and new research suggests its tree-killing prowess could be magnified in cooler climes. USDA Forest Service via AP Erich Vallery