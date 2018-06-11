Social media altering street-gang culture, fueling violence

This photo provided by William Reese shows his son Lamanta Reese. Quinton Gates is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of rival street-gang member Reese in May 2017, after Reese posted videos on YouTube of him and his gang taunting gang rivals in Chicago. Gangs' embrace of social media to goad foes or conceal drug dealing in emoji-laden text is the biggest change in how gangs operate compared to 10 years ago, according to new law enforcement data provided to The Associated Press before its release Tuesday, June 12, 2018 by the Chicago Crime Commission. (Courtesy of William Reese via AP)