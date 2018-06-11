Neighbors stunned by man who vanished from Air Force

This combination of photos provided by the U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations shows William Howard Hughes Jr., after being captured in June 2018, at left, and an image from his time at the U.S. Air Force. Hughes, a Kirtland Air Force Base officer with top security clearance, disappeared 35 years ago and was found in California after a fraud investigation involving a fake identity he had been using. (U.S. Air Force Office of Special Investigations via AP)