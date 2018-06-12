US lauds Taiwan ties in dedication of new de-facto embassy

From left; Chairman of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) James Moriarty, US assistant Secretary of State for Education and Culture Affairs Marie Royce, Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen, Overseas Buildings Office Principal Deputy Director Ambassador William Moser and AIT Director Kin Moy pose for press before inaugurating during the dedication ceremony of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) , de'facto embassy, new office complex in Taipei, Taiwan, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Chiang Ying-ying AP Photo