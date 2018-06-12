Minnesota State Patrol investigates the scene where a motorist being pursued by the State Patrol veered into a Minneapolis school playground Monday, June 11, 2018. At least two young children suffered life-threatening injuries after police say a motorist being pursued by the State Patrol veered into a Minneapolis park and struck them. The State Patrol says the driver ran from the crash scene and was arrested.
Minnesota State Patrol investigates the scene where a motorist being pursued by the State Patrol veered into a Minneapolis school playground Monday, June 11, 2018. At least two young children suffered life-threatening injuries after police say a motorist being pursued by the State Patrol veered into a Minneapolis park and struck them. The State Patrol says the driver ran from the crash scene and was arrested. Star Tribune via AP Elizabeth Flores

3 siblings hurt, 1 critically, in Minnesota playground crash

The Associated Press

June 12, 2018 10:59 AM

MINNEAPOLIS

A relative says one of three young siblings who were struck by an SUV that crashed into a Minneapolis playground during a police chase is in critical condition.

Devin Brinkley says 2-year-old Kayden Peltier was in critical condition heading into surgery at a Robbinsdale hospital Monday night. She says her 4-year-old niece, Lillianna Peltier, was stable with bleeding on the brain and that 3-year-old Konnor Peltier was traumatized but had minor injuries.

A hospital spokeswoman didn't immediately return a call Tuesday seeking an update on their conditions.

The State Patrol says the SUV smashed into the playground near Jenny Lind Elementary School on Monday morning, coming to a halt entangled in a swing set. Troopers had tried to stop the driver for speeding on Interstate 94. The 27-year-old driver is in custody.

