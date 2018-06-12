Moroccans break Ramadan fast on beach with song, dance, food

Couples observe the sunset as they break their fast on the beach in the holy month of Ramadan, Rabat, Morocco, Saturday, June 9, 2018. Stocked with food and drinks, local families and friends swarm daily to the beach during Ramadan to enjoy the Atlantic breeze and take in the ocean view and, when the day’s fasting is declared over, share in the “iftar” meal. Mosa'ab Elshamy AP Photo