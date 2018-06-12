GOP meeting ends with no immigration deal, next step unclear

FILE - In this June 7, 2018, photo, Speaker of the House Paul Ryan, R-Wis., takes questions from reporters following a closed-door GOP meeting on immigration without reaching an agreement between conservatives and moderates, on Capitol Hill in Washington. Divided House Republicans left a bargaining session Tuesday, June 12, saying they'd not reached an immigration compromise. It remained unclear whether restive moderates would follow through on their threat to force votes soon on the troublesome issue, and questions even arose about whether they still had enough support to do that. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo