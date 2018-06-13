Italy diplomatic tensions flare as migrants head to Spain

The French NGO "SOS Mediterranee" Aquarius ship is seen in the Mediterranean Sea, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Italy dispatched two ships Tuesday to help take 629 migrants stuck off its shores on the days-long voyage to Spain in what is forecast to be bad weather, after the new populist government refused them safe port in a dramatic bid to force Europe to share the burden of unrelenting arrivals. Salvatore Cavalli AP Photo