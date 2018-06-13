Videos show Vegas police helping people duck, escape gunfire

FILE - In this Oct. 1, 2017, file photo, police run toward the scene of a shooting near the Mandalay Bay resort and casino on the Las Vegas Strip in Las Vegas. Police planned to release body-worn camera video from officers who responded to the deadliest shooting in the nation's modern history last year on the Las Vegas Strip. The material released Wednesday, June 13, 2018, represents the sixth batch of Oct. 1 shooting material released since May 30 without comment by Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo or his department. Fifty-eight people died and hundreds were injured before authorities say the gunman, Stephen Paddock, killed himself before police reached him. John Locher, File AP Photo