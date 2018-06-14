Strikeouts on upswing entering College World Series

FILE - In this Friday, June 8, 2018, file photo, Minnesota's Terrin Vavra, right, reacts after striking out as Oregon State catcher Adley Rutschman, left, heads to the dugout in the first inning of an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game in Corvallis, Ore. The number of strikeouts in college baseball is the highest on record entering the College World Series. Coaches say conditions are right for strikeouts. They say the pitching has never been better in college baseball and the focus on launch angles and exit velocities make batters more prone to striking out. Albany Democrat-Herald via AP Mark Ylen