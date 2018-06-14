Turkish, US military officials agree on plan for Manbij

This photo released by Hawar News, the news agency for the semi-autonomous Kurdish areas in Syria, shows the anti-IS U.S. coalition, Maj. General James Jarrard, center, and veteran Middle East diplomat William Roebuck, left, in the town of Manbij, in Aleppo province, Syria, Thursday, June 7, 2018. The US delegation's visit comes days after a delicate U.S-Turkish deal that is expected to see an American-backed Kurdish militia pull out of the area. The sign in Arabic in the background reads, "The Civil Democratic Administration in Manbij." (Hawar News via AP)