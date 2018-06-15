Rene Boucher, center, appeared in court for an arraignment hearing with his attorney Matt Baker, left, on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at the Warren County Justice Center in Bowling Green, Ky.
Kentucky man to be sentenced for Sen. Rand Paul attack

The Associated Press

June 15, 2018 11:56 AM

BOWLING GREEN, Ky.

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul's neighbor is set to be sentenced in federal court over an attack last year in the lawmaker's yard.

Rene Boucher pleaded guilty in March to a federal charge of assaulting a member of Congress. Boucher says the attack was triggered by Paul stacking yard debris near his property line. Paul suffered broken ribs in the November attack.

A federal judge will sentence Boucher on Friday in U.S. District Court in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where the two men live.

Federal prosecutors have signaled they'll seek a 21-month prison sentence, but Boucher has asked for probation.

In a statement this week, Paul dismissed the notion the men had a yard dispute. He says that "justifies such violence and misses the point."

