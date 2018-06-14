AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

In this Tuesday, June 12, 2018, file photo, people look at a display of local newspaper reporting a meeting between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump, at a subway station in Pyongyang, North Korea. The series of photos on the front page of the ruling workers’ party newspaper showed something North Koreans never would have imagined just months ago, their leader Kim warmly shaking hands with Trump. Kyodo News via AP, File Minoru Iwasaki