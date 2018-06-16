Despite cancer, McCain's maverick ways press on in tweets

FILE - In this Oct. 25, 2017 file photo, Senate Armed Services Chairman John McCain, R-Ariz., pauses before speaking on Capitol Hill in Washington. A possible U.S. Senate vacancy in Arizona would be temporarily filled by a Republican appointee in the event of the death of Sen. John McCain, who is battling cancer, but it's unclear whether an election would be held in November or 2020. Arizona law requires the governor to appoint someone of the same political party if there is a vacancy. The seat will then be on the ballot for the next general election, but there's conflicting views on whether that means this fall or in 2020. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo