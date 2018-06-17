Papal envoy asks forgiveness in divided Chilean diocese

Archbishop Charles Scicluna, center, attends a meeting with priest and nuns at the San Mateo Cathedral in Osorno, Chile, Saturday, June 16, 2018. A Vatican statement Monday said Pope Francis had accepted the resignations of Bishop Juan Barros of Osorno. Barros has been at the center of Chile's growing scandal ever since Francis appointed him bishop of Osorno in 2015 over the objections of the local faithful, the pope's own sex abuse prevention advisers and some of Chile's other bishops. Fernando Lavoz AP Photo