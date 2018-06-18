Watchdog says Pakistan's military is intimidating reporters

In this Wednesday, June 6, 2018 photo, Pakistani TV anchorman Asad Kharal talks to visitors after he was stabbed by masked men near his residence, at a hospital in Lahore, Pakistan. The Vienna-based Independent Press Institute, an international watchdog, said in a report released Monday, June, 18, 2018, that Pakistan’s military is strong-arming the media in an attempt to stifle criticism of its behind-the-scenes political power ahead of next month’s elections. The report documented a nationwide campaign of intimidation, including everything from threats to abductions. K.M. Chaudary AP Photo