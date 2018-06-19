Bangladesh opposition leader Zia critically ill, aide says

FILE- In this Dec. 28, 2017 file photo, Bangladesh's former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia, center, leaves after a court appearance in Dhaka, Bangladesh. A top leader of Bangladesh's main opposition party says former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, who has been imprisoned on corruption charges, is critically ill and could be paralyzed if not treated urgently. A.M. Ahad, File AP Photo