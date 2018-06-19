Polish prime minister wants to help bridge EU-US gap

From left, German Environment, Nature Conservation and Nuclear Safety Minister Svenja Schulze, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki and Michał Kurtyka, designated President of the 24th World Climate Conference, arrive for a preparatory meeting for a climate change conference that takes place later this year in Poland's city Katowice, in Berlin, Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Markus Schreiber AP Photo