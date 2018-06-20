The Clark County Fire Department responds to a water main break in the loading dock area of the convention center at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that the break dumped water onto the first floor of the convention area, and about a thousand people on the second floor had to be relocated.
The Clark County Fire Department responds to a water main break in the loading dock area of the convention center at the Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Las Vegas. The Las Vegas Review Journal reports that the break dumped water onto the first floor of the convention area, and about a thousand people on the second floor had to be relocated. Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP Benjamin Hager

Mandalay Bay hotel in Vegas floods after water main break

The Associated Press

June 20, 2018 02:57 AM

LAS VEGAS

A water main broke Tuesday flooding a convention center in the Mandalay Bay hotel in Las Vegas.

Clark County fire officials say there was no structural damage to the building, although there was some damage to part of the first-floor ceiling. No injuries were reported.

An MGM Resorts International spokesman said the leak did not disrupt operations and that crews were working to clean up the water as quickly as possible.

In October, a gunman opened fire from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay into a crowd below at an outdoor concert, killing 58 people.

