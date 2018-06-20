Volgograd provides the proper perspective at World Cup

In this photo taken on Sunday, June 17, 2018, 72 year old Vitaly Danilkin holds up memorabilia and remains of battles that took place near Stalingrad, in Rossoshka, Russia. Vitaly Danilkin takes care for a cemetery some 40 miles northwest of Volgograd in Rossoshka, for German soldiers who perished at Stalingrad and nearby Rostov-on-Don, as well as a Soviet cemetery on the other side of the road. Nearly 60 years since it changed its name to Volgograd, the Russian city once called Stalingrad and its bloody history loom large even in the midst of the fun and football of the World Cup. Frank Augstein AP Photo