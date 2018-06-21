European human rights court rejects Breivik appeal

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017 file photo, Anders Behring Breivik looks on during the last day of his appeal case in Borgarting Court of Appeal at Telemark prison in Skien, Norway. The European Court of Human Rights has rejected that an appeal by Norwegian mass murderer Anders Behring Breivik who claimed his incarceration in Norway violates his rights. The Strasbourg, France-based court said Thursday, June 21, 2018 the case "doesn't reveal any violations" and "rejected the application as inadmissible for being manifestly ill-founded." NTB Scanpix via AP, File Lise Aaserud