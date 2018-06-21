Arizona's DeAndre Ayton speaks to reporters during a media availability with the top basketball prospects in the NBA Draft, Wednesday, June 20, 2018, in New York.
No. 1 Sun: Phoenix takes Deandre Ayton first in NBA draft

By BRIAN MAHONEY AP Basketball Writer

June 21, 2018 07:43 PM

NEW YORK

The Phoenix Suns have made Deandre Ayton the first No. 1 pick in franchise history.

The Suns stayed close to home Thursday to take the Arizona center who averaged 20.1 points and 11.6 rebounds in his lone college season. The 7-foot-1 Ayton tied for the national lead with 24 double-doubles in 35 games.

He joined Mychal Thompson — father of Golden State All-Star Klay Thompson — in 1978 as the only players from the Bahamas to be the No. 1 pick in the NBA draft.

The Sacramento Kings have the No. 2 selection.

