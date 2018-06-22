Another US worker confirmed hurt by mystery Cuba incidents

FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, tourists ride a classic convertible car on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy in Havana, Cuba. Medical tests have confirmed that one additional U.S. Embassy worker has been affected by mysterious health incidents in Cuba, bringing the total number to 25. That's according to an unclassified notice sent to congressional officials by the State Department. Desmond Boylan, File AP Photo