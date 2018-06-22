Manafort wants to bar mention of links to Trump at trial

File-This May 23, 2018, file photo shows Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaving the Federal District Court after a hearing, in Washington. Attorneys for Manafort want a judge to bar any mention of Manafort’s connections to the president at his Virginia trial. Manafort’s lawyers filed their motion Friday, June 22, 2018, in federal court in Alexandria ahead of next month's scheduled trial. Manafort is charged in Virginia with hiding tens of millions of dollars from the IRS he earned advising pro-Russia politicians in Ukraine. He faces a separate indictment in Washington. Jose Luis Magana, File AP Photo