Protests in Spain over sex case; 5 suspects at home on bail

Women wearing red gloves while protesting at Plaza del Ayuntamiento square after three of five men granted bail after being acquitted of gang rape leave Pamplona's penitentiary, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, June 22, 2018. Spanish prosecutors are filing an appeal against a court decision granting bail to five men acquitted of gang rape and convicted instead of sexual abuse, a lesser felony. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo