Argentina: cocaine seized in World Cup trophy replicas

This Thursday, June 21 photo, released by the National Security Ministry shows fake World Cup trophies stuffed with cocaine, and the product itself on display next to the trophies, in Buenos Aires, Argentina. The ministry said Friday that police have broken up an organization that trafficked marijuana and cocaine in the fake World Cup trophies. The so-called "Narcos de la Copa" took advantage of the global merchandising boom generated by the soccer tournament to move the drug without raising suspicions. (National Security Ministry via AP)