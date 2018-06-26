Racial climate at US Coast Guard Academy faces new scrutiny

In this June 13, 2018, photo, Aram deKoven, chief diversity officer at the United States Coast Guard Academy, poses for a photo on campus in New London, Conn. The academy, like many other predominantly white institutions, has wrestled with how to make minorities feel more welcome. In an interview, deKoven said the academy is taking several steps to improve its racial climate amid allegations of harassment and mistreatment of minority cadets. Michael Melia AP Photo