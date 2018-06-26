Redwood grove on California coast to become public park

Save The Redwoods League board member John Montague, left, is joined by Todd McMahon, vice president of NCRM Inc., an environmental consulting firm that helps manage League projects and writer Glen Martin as they stand among the mature redwoods of Harold Richardson Redwoods Reserve in Stewarts Point, Calif., March 28, 2018. The grove in Northern California with hundreds of ancient redwood trees, some taller than the Statue of Liberty, is being acquired by environmental group Save the Redwoods League that plans to preserve it and open a new public park, the group announced Tuesday, June 26, 2018. Save the Redwoods League via AP Mike Shoys